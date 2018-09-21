Lurgan gearing up for annual Tony Lavery Fleadh

Mighty music and great craic are promised at this year’s Tony Lavery Fleadh in Lurgan this weekend.

Starting tonight (Friday 21 September) at the Corner House Bar, Derrymacash at 9pm, musicians from near and far are attending the session.

Also in The Corner House Bar on Saturday at 3pm is a Comhaltas session.

Later on Saturday night is the Trasna Session at 9pm.

On Sunday at the Corner House is a Bluegrass session at 2pm.

And on Sunday night the Fleadh Hooley will start at 7pm.

Reid’s Bar in Lurgan is the venue for the Hangover Session starting at 3pm.

All welcome to join in the craic.

For the latest information check out www.facebook.com/tonylavery.fleadh