Lurgan Road, Dromore closed due to two vehicle crash

Police have advised motorists to avoid the Lurgan Road, Dromore after a two vehicle crash this afternoon.

By Carmel Robinson
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:24 pm

The road is closed and police advice is to take an alternative route.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Lurgan Road, Dromore is closed at the junction with the Black Skull Road following a two vehicle collision this afternoon (Thursday, October 21).

“Please seek alternative routes for your journey.”

A section of the road is closed.

