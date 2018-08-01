M1 closed in both directions after serious crash

The M1 is closed in both directions between Junction 10 at Lurgan and Junction nine at Moira while the PSNI deal with a serious crash on the Belfast-bound lane.

It is believed the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance will be landing on westbound lane shortly and police have warned that long delays can be expected.

The PSNI said: “Due to an incident, the M1 is closed in both directions and motorists are asked to avoid Junctions 10 and 9 eastbound. The Lough Road at Junction 10 is closed as is the Moira roundabout at Junction 9. The M12 onslip to the M1 is also closed.”

Tailbacks after the crash on the M1. Photo credit: Noel Cairns / Twitter

