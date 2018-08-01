M1 closed in both directions after “serious incident”

The M1 is closed in both directions between Junction 10 at Lurgan and Junction nine at Moira while the PSNI deal with a “serious incident” on the Belfast-bound lane.

It is believed the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance will be landing on westbound lane shortly and police have warned that long delays can be expected.

The PSNI said: “Due to an incident, the M1 is closed in both directions and motorists are asked to avoid Junctions 10 and 9 eastbound. The Lough Road at Junction 10 is closed as is the Moira roundabout at Junction 9. The M12 onslip to the M1 is also closed.”

