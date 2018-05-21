Mackle welcomes improvement plans for busy Kiln Road

Improvement plans for the busy Kiln Road in Lurgan have been welcomed by Sinn Fein.

Lurgan Sinn Fein Councillor Liam Mackle said he had received confirmation from the Department of Infrastructure that the road would be improved.

Councillor Mackle said he had received news resurfacing work will start in June.

Councillor Mackle said: “Both myself and John O’Dowd MLA have been lobbying for this for some time.

“We contacted Roads Service in February to express our concerns regarding the condition of this busy road.

“We are glad that these requests have been taken seriously and works are now scheduled to begin early June time,” said Councillor Mackle.

“We had previously campaigned for pedestrian islands which are now in place and work is ongoing on the pathways which we also raised issue with,” said the Sinn Fein councillor.

“Both myself and Mr O’Dowd want to thank Transport NI for actioning our concerns,” said Councillor Mackle.