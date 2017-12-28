Made a threat to burn house down to police

A 22-year-old man who told a police officer he would burn a house down was given community service at last Wednesday’s sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Jose Martins, whose address was given to the court as Victoria Terrace, Portadown, admitted that he made to a constable a threat to destroy or damage a property.

The court heard that on September 27 this year at Victoria Terrace police were called to a domestic incident.

They requested the defendant to leave the property and outside he said to an officer: “I’ll burn this house down.”

He shared the house with his partner and children, the court was told.

A solicitor representing Martins said he was now reconciled with his partner who was with him in court.

He explained that his client had an argument with his partner and she phoned the police asking for him to be removed.

The lawyer added that Martins walked away but then returned and asked if he could get some belongings but was told this was not possible.

He said that the defendant made a comment to an officer who switched on his body cam and asked him to repeat what he said.

Deputy District Judge Joe Rice imposed a sentence of 100 hours community service.

“You are very fortunate you are not spending Christmas in prison.

“This is a very serious offence,” he told the defendant.