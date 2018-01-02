Made abusive comments about murdered police officer

A 32-year-old man who made extremely abusive comments about a murdered policeman was given suspended sentences on Friday, December 22, at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Donald Brian McComb, North Street, Lurgan appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

The court heard that the defendant on October 10 this year was shouting and swearing at Carrickvale Manor in Lurgan.

He threatened to burn a house down and made a slitting action across his throat to another injured party and when he went into the kitchen she thought he was going for a knife.

He pushed a female to the ground before kicking the door of a house and banging on a window.

When police arrived he was inside the property and when he was placed in the police vehicle he used his leg to prevent going inside.

McComb continued with profanity saying: “Stevie Carroll bang, bang, bang. Hee ha, hee ha.”

A barrister representing the defendant said he was highly embarrassed at what happened.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said McComb’s record was heading towards the ‘truly atrocious’ level and told him he was too old for this nonsense.

Three month prison sentences were imposed for common assaults, resisting police and disorderly behaviour while he was given six months for making a threat to kill a female.

For making threats to damage properties and criminal damage he was sentenced to ten months in custody.

All the sentences are to run concurrently, making a total of ten, and they were suspended for two years.