Made foolish decision to drive without insurance for vehicle

An 18-year-old man was fined £250 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on September 18 this year.

Glenn McKeown, whose address was given as Pinebank, Craigavon, was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 4.20pm a police check on a car travelling on the Old Portadown Road showed it was not insured.

They spoke to the defendant who was the driver and it transpired that his previous policy had been cancelled.

The car was seized.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client couldn’t afford insurance and, on this occasion, made a foolish decision to drive.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said McKeown had made a bad start to his driving career having got three points previously for speeding.