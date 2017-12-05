Magherafelt police officers praised for rescuing missing 12-year-old from river

A police chief has praised the actions of Magherafelt officers in rescuing a missing 12-year-old child they found standing waist deep in freezing water.
The officers from the Local Policing Team had been alerted to the plight of the youngster who had gone missing from home.
Searches in the area located the child in a local river.
Officers had to enter the water due to concerns for the child’s safety and health because the water was extremely cold.
The child was rescued from the river and taken to Antrim Area Hospital for treatment.
PSNI Chief Inspector Robinson said: "This was outstanding police work by all the officers involved, if it had not been for their actions this could have been a very different outcome."
