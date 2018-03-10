Magheralin man takes ‘Young Professional of the Year’ at awards

Magheralin man Martin Downey, Radius Housing Community Involvement Officer, has won the Young Professional of the Year Award at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) NI’s Annual Awards ceremony.

He beat off stiff competition from leading housing professionals from across Northern Ireland to win the award, with special recognition from judges for the positive impact he has had on families and communities so early in his career.

Martin (25) was nominated by colleagues who recognised the invaluable contribution he has made. In just a few years he has led on a range of innovations and improvements within Radius and is also the youngest member of the original CIH Futures group, a UK-wide group promoting careers in housing. He is actively involved in the CIH NI Young People’s Group, which promotes CIH throughout Ireland.

He said, “It’s a great vote of confidence to be nominated by my colleagues for and I congratulate all of those from other housing associations who were nominated.”

“I have been most fortunate in my career to date and have had the opportunity to develop my skills through a number of social housing organisations. I love my job and get to meet people from all walks of life but the biggest thrill is when I can help make a positive difference for our tenants and clients through excellent and professional service.”

While Martin won the Young Professional Award, Radius were also highly commended in the Equality Award category for their annual Diversity Day event.

Speaking after the awards Grainne Mullin, Housing Manager at Radius Housing said: “We are delighted that the hard work and energy that Martin brings to the team at Radius has been recognised with this award. From developing improved tenant engagement to tackling digital exclusion, Martin has always excelled and has never been afraid to bring innovative ideas to the team. We are also delighted that our Diversity Day events were highly commended by the CIH, recognising the importance Radius puts on equality within our organisation and our work.”