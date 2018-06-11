Majestic Charolais bull catches the eye at Armagh Show 2018

Many thousands of visitors flocked to Gosford Forest Park on Saturday past to take in the sights and sounds of Armagh County Show 2018.
The Beef Championship was won by J & A Wilson, from Newry in Co Down, with a majestic Charolais bull. It entered the show ring weighing an estimated 1,600 kilos.
Judge David Clarke, from Mullingar in Co Westmeath, described his champion as being almost “picture perfect”, adding: “He has matured into a truly splendid breeding animal. Young stock can show lots of promise. But the trick is getting these animals to mature into the type of breeding animal that will make a real difference on-farm.
“The quality of the stock qualifying for the beef inter-breed class at this year’s show was excellent. But the Charolais bull stood out above the rest.”
There was a tremendous entry of livestock across the board for this year’s show, which continues to grow in popularity with visitors from all parts of Northern Ireland and beyond.
The dairy championship was won by the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co Down, with their eye catching fourth calver Quintrell Kyros Indigo. The cow had previously secured the Reserve Dairy Inter-Breed Championship accolade at Balmoral Show 2018.
“I bought her in England last autumn,” Ashley Fleming explained.
“She stood out within a group of cattle that I was inspecting at the time. The cow subsequently calved down two months ago, after which she was officially classified EX94.
“She will make an excellent addition to our Potterswalls herd. The cow is currently giving 38L of milk per day with excellent butterfat and protein.”
The day culminated in Trevor Bell, from Comber in Co Down, winning the Sheep Inter-Breed Championship with a very special Charollais ewe.
Judge Colin McClymond, from Dumfries in Scotland, referred to her as an almost perfect example of the breed.
“She has tremendous poise and balance,” he said.
“The ewe caught my eye the instant she walked into the ring.”
Bell confirmed that his champion lambed for the first time this year.
“She gave birth to a single ram lamb. Our intention is to have her out at most of the shows taking place this summer.”
McClymond also commended his Champion Reserve, a Suffolk ewe lamb, bred and exhibited by Patrick Donnelly, from Rathkenny in Co Antrim.
Armagh Show is also noted for the quality of its pig classes. This year’s champion is Samara Radcliffe from Corbet, near Banbridge in Co Down. She had a tremendous day out with a selection of British Saddleback pigs.
Results – Armagh Show 2018
Dairy Classes
Inter-Breed Champion: Fleming family
Reserve: N McCorry & Son
Mason’s Animal Feeds – Stars of the Future
Champion: J D Berry
Reserve: S Haffey
Dairy Heifer Champion: K Williamson
Resetrve; N McCorry
Jersey classes
Jersey Champion: Fleming family
Reserve; Fleming family
Heifer class: 1st J D Berry
Heifer in Milk class: 1st Fleming family
Cow in milk class: 1st Fleming family
Holstein classes:
Champion: S Haffey
Calf class: 1st J D Berry; 2nd S Haffey
Heifer in calf class: 1st N McCorry & Son; 2nd J Morton
Heifer in milk class: 1st J McCorry & Son; 2nd J Morton
Beef classes
Inter-breed champion: J & A Wilson
Reserve: C & R Mulholland
Aberdeen Angus classes
Champion: A & G Parke
Reserve: R & F McKeown
Junior bull class: 1st A & G Parke; 2nd Johnston & Mills
Senior heifer class: 1st G Hawthorne; 2nd E Peters
Junior heifer class: 1st R & F McKeown; 2nd F Davidson
Calf class: 1st A & G Parke
Pairs class: 1st A & G Parke; 2nd Johnston & Mills
Hereford classes
Champion: J Graham
Reserve: J Graham
Cow class: 1st S Baxter
Senior heifer class: 1st N Shaw; 2nd G Watson
Junior heifer class: 1st J Graham; 2nd Nancy Herefords
Heifer calf class: 1st J Graham: 2nd K Greenaway
Bull class: 1st J Graham; 2nd Nancy Herefords
Pairs class: 1st J Graham; 2nd J Graham
Beef Shorthorn classes
Champion: D D McDowell
Reserve: D D McDowell
Bull class: 1st D D McDowell
Heifer in milk class: 1st D D McDowell
Heifer – born in 2017: 1st R & F McKeown; 2nd J Peters
Salers classes
Champion: P O’ Kane
Reserve: P O’ Kane
Junior bull class: 1st P J Maginn & Sons
Cow class: 1st P O’ Kane
Senior heifer class: 1st P O’Kane
Junior heifer class: 1st P O’Kane
2nd: S Connell
Calf class: 1st P O’Kane
Blonde classes
Champion: Ballymacan Blondes
Reserve: Ballymacan Blondes
Cow class: 1st Ballymacan Blondes
Senior heifer class: 1st Ballymacan Blondes; 2nd G McClelland
Junior heifer class: 1st G McClelland
Calf class: 1st Ballymacan Blondes; 2nd Ballymacan Blondes
Pairs’ class: 1st G McClelland; 2nd Ballymacan Blondes
Charolais classes
Champion: J & A Wilson
Reserve; N & G Matchett
Senior bull class: 1st J & A Wilson
Cow class: 1st S McGovern; 2nd WD & JA Connolly
Heifer – born in 2016: 1st WD & JA Connolly; 2nd L Titterington
Heifer – born in 2017: 1st N & G Matchett; 2nd WD & JA Connolly
Calf class: 1st Watson family; 2nd WD & JA Connolly
Pairs’ class: 1st WD & JA Connolly; 2nd WD & JA Connolly
Limousin classes
Senior bull class: 1st Derryloughan Limousins
Junior bull class: 1st J McCarragher
Heifer born in 2016: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd C & R Mulholland
Heifer born in 2017: 1st C & R Mulholland
Calf class: 1st J Murphy; 2nd J Murphy
Pairs’ class: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd Crawford Bros
Simmental classes
Heifer born in 2016: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd JN Glasgow
Heifer born in 2017, or after: 1st T W Abraham; 2nd J Whitcroft
Bull class: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2ndJ Whitcroft
Pairs’ class: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd JN Glasgow
Rare Breeds classes
Champion: A Pearson
Bull class: 1st A Pearson
Cow class: 1st F Murphy; 2nd F Murphy
Heifer class: 1st A Pearson; 2nd Dunlarg Dexters
Commercial Beef Classes
Champion: R T Miller
Reserve: JCB Commercials
Beef calf class: 1st R T Miller
Store heifer class: 1st R T Miller; 2nd S McGovern
Beef heifer class: 1st JCB Commercials; 2nd Carricklane Commercials
Pairs’ class: 1st R T Miller; 2nd N Cochrane
Sheep classes
Inter-breed champion: T Bell
Reserve: P Donnelly
Suffolk classes
Champion: P Donnelly
Reserve: M J W Priestly
Ewe class: 1st M J W Priestly; 2nd P Donnelly
Ram class: 1st S Turkington; 2nd A Kyle
Shearling ram class: 1st T Linden; 2nd RC & JC Watson
Shearling ewe class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd M J W Priestly
Ewe lamb class: 1st M J W Priestly; 2nd J Moses
Ram lamb class: 1st RC & JC Watson; 2nd B Lamb
Group of three class: 1st M J W Priestly; 2nd RC & JC Watson
Ile de France classes
Champion: D Mulligan
Reserve: D Mulligan
Ewe class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell
Shearling ewe class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan
Ram class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell
Shearling ram class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell
Ewe lamb class: 1st D Dalzell; 2nd D Dalzell
Ram lamb class: 1st D Dalzell; 2nd D Mulligan
Group of three: 1st D Dalzell; 2nd D Mulligan
Charollais classes
Champion: T Bell
Reserve: T Bell
Ewe class: 1st T Bell; 2nd T Bell
Shearling ewe class: 1st T Bell; 2nd T Bell
Ram class: 1st:T Bell; 2nd T Bell
Ram lamb class: 1st D Cromie; 2nd T Fenton
Ewe lamb class: 1st T Bell; 2nd D Cowan
Group of three class: 1st T Bell; 2nd T Fenton
Texel classes
Champion: J Trimble
Reserve: J Moses
Ewe class: 1st N Ardis; 2nd P Lamb
Shearling ewe class: 1st J Moses; 2nd E Mackey
Ram lamb class: 1st J Trimble; 2nd J Herdman
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Trimble; 2nd P Donnelly
Group of thee class: 1st: J Moses; 2nd: N Ardis
Gimmer class: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd E Hawks
Blue Texel classes
Champion: C & A Richardson
Reserve: C & A Richardson
Ewe class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd A & J Knox
Ram lamb class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd S Allen & A Short
Ewe lamb class: 1st Allen & Short; 2nd J Redmond
Shearling ram class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd W Nelson
Shearling ewe class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd C & A Richardson
Beltex classes
Champion: D Brown
Reserve: D Brown
Ram class: 1st D Brown
Shearling ram class: 1st D Brown; 2nd D Brown
Ram lamb class: 1st D Brown; 2nd H Mackey
Ewe class: 1st K McCarthy
Shearling ewe class: 1st D Brown; 2nd D Brown
Ewe lamb class: 1st D Brown; 2nd D Brown
Pairs’ class: 1st D Brown; 2nd H Mackey
Group of three class: 1st H Mackey; 2nd D Brown
Hampshire Down classes
Ram class: 1st S & G Doyle; 2nd K McCarthy
Ewe class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd A & V McFadden
Shearling ewe class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd K McCarthy
Ewe lamb class: 1st G Manson; 2nd J & A Fletcher
Ram lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd G Manson
Best pair of lambs class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd G Manson
Best pair of shearling ewes class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd K McCarthy
Best group of three sheep: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd K McCarthy
Untrimmed ram lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd J & A Fletcher
Novice class: 1st J D Wells; 2nd J & I Wilson
Dorset classes
Champion: A & P McNeill
Reserve: J C Robson
Ram class: 1st M Keys; 2nd S Wilson
Ewe class: 1st B Lamb; 2nd S Wilson
Shearling ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd: R Hill
Ram lamb class: 1st G Hanna; 2nd J C Robson
Ewe lamb class: 1st J C Robson; 2nd R Hill
Pairs’ class: 1st R Hill; 2nd B Lamb
Group of three: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd R Hill
Jacob classes
Champion: P & S Colhoun
Reserve: G Freeburn
Ram class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd G Freeburn
Ewe class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun
Shearling ewe class: 1st G Freeburn; 2nd A Hamilton
Shearling ram class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun
Ram lamb class: 1st G Freeburn; 2nd G Freeburn
Ewe lamb class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd G Freeburn
Pairs class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd G Freeburn
Group of three class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd A Hamilton
Rare Breeds classes
Champion: A Cochrane
Reserve: P Kelly
Ram class: 1st A Cochrane; 2nd P Kelly
Ewe class: 1st P Kelly; 2nd P Kelly
Ram lamb class: 1st R J Mcauley
Ewe lamb class: 1st R McBratney: 2nd R J Mcauley
Pairs class: 1st: P Kelly; 2nd: A Cochrane
Pig Classes
Champion: S Radcliffe
Reserve: D Ruddock
Sow class: 1st D Ruddock; 2nd R Stewart
Boar class: 1st S Radcliffe
Gilt class: 1st D Ruddock; 2nd C Fry