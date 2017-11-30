Major plan for 200 new houses at Tandragee Road

Up to 200 houses could be on the way for the Tandragee Road in Portadown if planning permission for a major redevelopment scheme gets the go-ahead.

A public consultation on the plans is taking place today (Thursday) at Annagh United Football Club between 2-9pm.

One of the house types in the planned development.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to view and discuss plans with the design team, air any concerns and register comments.

The land earmarked for development is owned by Alan Flavelle.

Paul McCreanor, of McCreanor and Co Architects, said it was hoped to submit outline plans for the scheme in the New Year, with approval hopefully in June or early summer.

He added, “Parts of the plan would then go forward for full planning approval, with the first work on site starting in the summer or early 2019.”

He said the phased development would take place over the next five to six years, and would include a mixture of town houses, semi-detached and detached houses.

Under Craigavon Area Plan 2010, a total of 182.39 hectares of land is zoned for housing in Portadown.