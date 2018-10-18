Major police operation at Lurgan train station Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Several roads have been closed off tonight in Lurgan as police deal with an incident. Then NI Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance at William Street in the town. Incident Police are at the train station and at the railway crossing in Kilwilkie. There are no further details at this time. Pedestrian dies in incident at Lurgan railway Man arrested under Terrorism Act released