Makeover for intensive care family room

The Family Room at Craigavon Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit has undergone a major makeover thanks to a local family.

Sisters Belinda O’Neill and Claudia McAvoy from Silverbridge, decided to take on the project to give something back to the Unit after a close family member was a patient.

They hosted a ‘Sparkling Afternoon Tea’ in the Canal Court last year, raising £5,000 which they used to transform the room.

The new look Family Room now includes bespoke recliner chairs, a sofa bed, tea and coffee making facilities and a fridge. It is also has a shower room next door which can be used by relatives.

“We wanted to show our gratitude to the amazing ICU staff and give something back to help others in the same situation,” said Belinda. “We were delighted to be given a free reign to overhaul the room and hope that it offers some tranquillity to other families during such a distressing time.”

Intensive Care Unit Manager, Sister Ruth McParland said: “We are all absolutely overwhelmed by the kindness of Belinda and Claudia and how they have wholeheartedly taken on this project.”