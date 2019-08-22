Malcolm McKeown murder: two men released

Pacemaker Press 21/8/2018 'CCTV Footage on show as Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery speaks to the media at Psni Head quarters on Wednesday about the investigation into the murder of 54 year old Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Pacemaker Press 21/8/2018 'CCTV Footage on show as Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery speaks to the media at Psni Head quarters on Wednesday about the investigation into the murder of 54 year old Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Malcolm McKeown have been released.

Mr McKeown (54) was murdered in Waringstown on Monday night at a service station.

Two men had been arrested yesterday by PSNI detectives investigating the murder.

This morning a PSNI statement said: “Two men aged 30 and 28 arrested yesterday, Wednesday 21 August, by detectives investigating the murder of 54 year old Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown on Monday night (19th August) have both been released unconditionally.”