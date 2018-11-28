Man admitted cultivating cannabis plants in his home

A 44-year-old man has admitted cultivating cannabis plants in his home and having herbal cannabis and cannabis resin.

Michael McKeown, whose address was given as Carrickblacker Avenue, Portadown, appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He is accused of attempted possession of herbal cannabis on August 31 this year, cultivating cannabis plants at Carrickblacker Avenue and unlawful possession of herbal cannabis and cannabis resin.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that given the cultivating charge she would need a pre-sentence report.

She adjourned the case until December 19 to get a report from the probation service