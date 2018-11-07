Man arrested in illicit fuel investigation

A 28 year-old-man was arrested in connection with the distribution of suspected illicit fuel, it has been revealed.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers seized 40,000 litres of fuel at a business address in Lurgan on Wednesday, October 30, with a further 30,000 litres seized at a second location in County Armagh.

The seized fuel is believed to be a mixture of industrial lubricant and diesel.

Steve Tracey, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “People who supply illicit fuel are avoiding the taxes that law abiding businesses pay. It’s simply not fair and any alleged attempts at excise fraud using Industrial lubricants, chemically similar to diesel will be investigated thoroughly.

“HMRC will continue to work for the honest majority, ensuring taxes are funding public services and not going to criminals.”

The man was released on bail. Investigations into the suspected fraud are ongoing.

It’s understood was arrested in Lurgan.

One business address was searched in the Lurgan area.