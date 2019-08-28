Man arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after baby found dead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after a baby was found dead in an NI town.

It is understood the baby was discovered in a house in the Lurgan area.

A number of roads have been closed off.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty and possession of drugs.

A PSNI spokesperson said this morning: “Police are investigating the sudden death of an infant in the Lurgan area.”

Detective Inspector Dave Hodge said: “Police enquiries are ongoing at this stage. A 23 year old man was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty, possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug.

“He has subsequently been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course and there are no further details at this time.”