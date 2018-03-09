Man dies after bike crashes into wall

A 44-year-old man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a wall at high-speed in Co Armagh this morning.

It is understood the crash happened at the junction of Red Lion Road and Lissheffield Road, Loughgall, around 10.25am. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said the man was from the local area.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Two A&E crews and a paramedic officer were dispatched to the incident. No one was taken from the scene.”

Police had closed off the Lissheffield Road and Red Lion Roads as a result of the incident, but they have since re-opened.

DUP MLA William Irwin told the News Letter: “This was a terrible and shocking incident and my heart goes out to the man’s family.”

PSNI Sergeant Nick Browne has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact police in Lurgan. They have also asked drivers who were in the area at the time and who have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage.