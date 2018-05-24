Man dies after two vehicle collision

A man has died after a two vehicle collision on Wednesday night.

Police have confirmed the collision happened on the A1 between Banbridge and Dromore.



The man, aged in his 20’s, was the driver of a silver Ford Fusion that was involved in a collision with a black Kia Ceed close to the junction of the Halfway Road around 11.30pm.

A PSNI spokesman said that the 32-year-old male driver of the Kia and the 30-year-old female driver of a third car, a red Kia Rio, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences and are currently in police custody.



Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the A1 last night and who witnessed the collision or anyone who observed a black Kia Ceed or Red Kia Rio travelling on the A1 to contact local officers in Lurgan or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1643 23/05/18.

The A1 has now reopened to traffic.