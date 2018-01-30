Man fined and banned from driving for motoring offences

A 22-year-old man was convicted in his absence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for motoring offences and banned from driving for 12 months.

James Rodgers, Lagan Terrace, Donaghcloney, was fined £400, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for 12 months for driving uninsured on January 30 last year.

He was also fined £100 for not having a driving licence.

The court heard that at 8.15pm the defendant was driving in the car park at Tescos at the Millennium Way in Lurgan.

Police checked their data base and there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.

Rodgers repeatedly said that he did have insurance and was asked to produce it within seven days.

The defendant did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.