Man found sleeping in shed tried to bite officer on leg

A 29-year-old man found sleeping in a shed assaulted police officers and tried to bite one of them on the leg, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Robert Wilson (29), Ardowen, Craigavon, admitted two assaults on police officers and one on a designated officer on November 21 last year.

For each of the charges he was sentenced to two months in prison.

A one month term, to run consecutively making a total of three months, was imposed for unlawful possession of a class C drug, Diazepam, on November 23.

The court heard that on November 21 police called at an address in Craigavon and in an open shed at the rear they found Wilson sleeping.

He was heavily intoxicated and in breach of bail conditions so he was arrested.

Wilson became aggressive and assaulted the arresting officer and while being transported to the custody suite he assaulted another officer.

When he arrived he assaulted a designated officer by trying to bite his leg.

On November 23 in Lurgan town centre Wilson appeared to be in breach of his bail and when he was getting a change of clothes police found a small bag of blue tablets.

Defence barrister Joel Lindsay said Wilson was a serving prisoner with a release date of March 15.

He added that his client had a serious addiction problem with drugs and alcohol and was now medicating in prison.

Mr Lindsay said Wilson had gone to the shed to sleep and reacted badly when he was found.

Imposing the prison terms District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told the defendant that his biggest problem seemed to be drugs and he needed to get help.