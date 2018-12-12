Man had been trying to hitch a lift from supermarket

A 63-year-old man who stayed out of trouble during a six month deferment period was given a condition discharge last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Noel Greer, Armagh Road, Portadown, had previously admitted disorderly behaviour and tampering with a motor vehicle on April 26 this year.

When the case was heard in June District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, deferred sentencing for six months telling Greer he must not come to the attention of police during that period.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said this was the man hitching a lift at a supermarket and that he had stayed out of trouble for the last six months.

Judge Kelly imposed a conditional discharge for two years.

“Briefly I just don’t want to see him again,” she said.

The previous court heard that at around 11.40am a member of the public reported to police that a male had grabbed at the handle of his vehicle on the Armagh Road. He had seen Greer approach several other cars and when he walked up to his car he locked the vehicle. Greer began to shout expletives at the driver.