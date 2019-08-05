Man held after pensioner killed in Portadown crash

A woman has died following a car crash in Co Armagh.

The woman, who was believed to be in her 70s, was the passenger in a blue Peugeot 108 involved in a collision with a silver Honda Accord on the Northway in Portadown shortly before 2pm yesterday.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The male driver of the Peugeot, also thought to be in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which the police described as very serious.

The Northway remained closed for some time as police examined the area in which the collision took place.

PSNI Inspector Brian Mills said: “I am appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash cam footage to get in touch by calling 101.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “This is very sad news, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of this lady at this difficult time.”