Man killed in Co Armagh road crash is named

The man who died in a one-vehicle traffic collision in County Armagh has been named.

Arthur Patrick Lavery, 62, died following the collision on Bessbrook Road near Markethill on Thursday (January 11). Mr Lavery was from the Poyntzpass area.

“The collision occurred just before 2.45pm when a silver coloured Seat Alhambra left the road and struck a tree," PSNI constable Michael McNee said.

"The road was closed for a number of hours following the collision, but has since re-opened.

"We would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 703 11/01/18.”