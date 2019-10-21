Man rescued from NI portable toilet in early hours of morning

A man was rescued from a portable toilet after he was heard banging and shouting at 5am.

NI businessman David Abraham said he had heard the man shouting from the portable toilet outside St Mark's Church in Portadown, Co Armagh.

The 32-year-old computer expert explained that he had received a phone call at 5am from an alarm company saying the alarm had gone off at work.

"I got up to check it out. Nothing was wrong but I decided to head into Portadown to lodge a couple of cheques at the bank ATM.

"Whilst there I heard banging and shouting but I appeared to be the only person in the town. There was nobody around at all.

"I went to investigate and I found some poor soul had got himself stuck in the portable toilets outside St Mark's Church.

"It was clearly a long smelly night for him.

"He was drunk and hadn't seemed to be able to get the door opened after he went in," said David, adding that the man, who was in his 30s, didn't even thank him for rescuing him.

"He just took a look at me and went about his business, " said David laughing.