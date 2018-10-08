Man returned for trial in puppy killing case

A Lurgan man accused of bludgeoning an 11-week-old puppy to death has been returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court.

Kyle Keegan (24), whose address was given as Gilpins Manor, Lurgan, was produced from custody in Maghaberry prison to appear in the dock last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The charge put to him was that on February 3 this year he caused unnecessary suffering to a Chihuahua crossbred puppy named Sparky.

A public prosecutor said there was a prima facie case to answer and there were no contrary submissions from the defence counsel.

When asked if he wanted to call evidence or witnesses at this stage Keegan replied: “No.”

He was remanded in custody to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on November 8.

Defence barrister Barry McKenna said there had been an allegation in the case that the puppy had been put in a microwave but there was no evidence of this in the PE papers.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she had been shown photographs before the case had even started and they had ended up on Facebook.

She added that there was nothing to stop the prosecution putting in further evidence and told the lawyer he shouldn’t get too excited yet.