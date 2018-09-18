Man ripped up mum’s bible and assaulted both of his parents

A Lurgan man who assaulted his parents and ripped his mother’s Bible was jailed for four months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

And he was also made the subject of a restraining order which will run for three years.

Philip Archer (46), whose address was given as no fixed abode, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two assaults on his father and two on his mother on June 18 this year, criminal damage to glasses belonging to her and damaging her Bible.

Archer also admitted disorderly behaviour at an address in Glenfield Road, Lurgan, on the same date.

The case had been adjourned from the earlier court to last week to obtain a pre-sentence report.

The court heard that around 9.30pm police were called to an ongoing domestic incident in Lurgan.

Both injured parties claimed they had been pushed to the floor with force by their son, who was intoxicated, to prevent them from leaving.

Things calmed down when the son went to bed but he started drinking again the next day.

He ripped up his mother’s good Bible and smashed her reading glasses.

When arrested he began shouting and swearing in a residential area.

The judge asked Archer the age of his parents and he said his father was 75 and his mum 80.

His barrister said there was little to be said and alcohol was one of the reasons behind his re-offending.

Archer had a previous conviction for assaulting his father.

The barrister added that on his release Archer would have to get accommodation well outside the area.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was an ‘absolute disgrace’ and the defendant didn’t know how lucky he was because ‘some of our parents didn’t reach that age’.

On each of the charges she imposed a prison sentence of four months, with the terms to run concurrently, and ordered Archer to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

She also granted a restraining order in favour of both parents in the standard form to run for three years.