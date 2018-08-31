Man who died in prison is named in court

The young man who died in prison yesterday had been due before Craigavon Magistrates Court this morning.

Daniel McConville from Monbrief Walk and previously Albert St Lurgan died tragically while in Maghaberry Prison on Thursday morning.

The 22-year-old had been due before the courts via video link this morning (Friday) charged with unlawful possession of cannabis resin.

However when his case was called his solicitor informed the court that Mr McConville had died tragically in prison.

Yesterday the Northern Ireland Prison Service announced the death in custody of the 22-year-old.

His next of kin have been informed.

As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have been informed.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, said: “On behalf of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the prisoner. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”