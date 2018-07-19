Markethill Canon to retire later this year

A former Portadown Times reporter who went on to spreading ‘the Good News’ as a Church of Ireland Minister will preach his final sermon in September.

Rev Canon Neville J. Hughes, Rector of the Parishes of Mullabrack & Kilcluney, Markethill announced his retirement to his parishioners on Sunday.

Canon Hughes was appointed to the Parishes in February 2000 and Instituted as Rector on May 19, 2000.

“I really don’t know where the 18 years have gone,” said Canon Hughes.

“I count it a privilege to have been the Rector of two tremendous Parishes and have a great many memories of all that has been done over those years.

“I will miss all of the people whose lives have been entwined with mine in times of great joy and sadness.”

Canon Hughes started work at the age of 16 and will be formally retiring on October 15 - just a few weeks before his 66th birthday.

He started work as a Trainee Reporter in The Portadown Times before moving into local government with the former Craigavon Development Commission and later the Housing Executive, which he left in 1996 to transfer from Non-Stipendiary Ministry to full time Ministry.

Canon Hughes was Senior Curate in St Mark’s Parish, Portadown with the late Rev Canon Reggie Twaddell from April 1998 to May 2000 before being appointed as Rector of Mullabrack & Kilcluney, Markethill.

Rev Hughes was appointed a Canon of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in 2014.

He said: “A working life of almost fifty years is a long time - and the years have passed so quickly - but ministry never ends and I would hope to be active in the Armagh Diocese through committees, covering vacancies and holidays for my colleagues.”

Canon Hughes will preach his final sermon as Rector at the church on Sunday, September 30.