Martial arts course to start

An exciting new course on Wing Tzun, the first marial art studied by the legendary Bruce Lee, is to start in Lurgan.

Lurgan JKD Academy is presenting a six week introduction to Chum Sut Wing Tzun Martial Art in the new year but places are limited.

Local man Martin ONeill has been authorised to teach the course by Sifu Thomas Lamont who leads the Chum Sut Martial Arts Academy.

The aim of the course is to introduce the dynamic and unique training methods from this superb martial art. This will empower men and women to have awareness, confidence, knowledge and skill in all combative ranges.

Course starts on Thursday 10th January at Clann Eireann Youth Club Lurgan. Cost £40 to be paid in advance.

Limited places, contact Martin 07741 491 909, www.jkdireland.com