A huge hole on one lane of a busy Portadown thoroughfare and reduced traffic to one lane, say the PSNI.

Posting a photo on their Facebook page, PSNI Craigavon said the Northway is ‘down to one lane Lurgan bound due to a hole’.

Hole in the Northway

“Detectives are looking into it..,” they said.

The hole appeared not far from Portadown Train Station.