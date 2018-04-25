Mayor to hold Cars and Coffee event in aid of NI Air Ambulance

Following the fantastic success of the ‘Cars and Coffee’ event held last year by the Lord Mayor, Alderman Gareth Wilson, a bigger and even better second event is being held next week – with all proceeds once again going to the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland charity!

Organised in conjunction with Armagh Motorsports Association ‘Cars, Bikes and Coffee’ is taking place on Thursday, May 3, at 7pm and will see Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre taken over by a huge variety of very special cars and bikes – some of which will be a real once in a lifetime experience to see.

Think classics including the Lord Mayor’s classic golf, super cars such as Lamborghinis, Lotus’s and Ferraris as well as some exciting motorcycles - you can begin to imagine what the night has in store!

The Air Ambulance is a much-needed resource for Northern Ireland and the Lord Mayor is looking forward to raising some more funds for the charity.

Visitors can also enjoy some music on the night as well as refreshments including teas and coffees, hot dogs and ice cream to keep you fed and watered as you take in the sights.

There will also be spot prizes throughout the evening including the chance to win a £100 voucher for Modern Tyres. There is no entry fee but people are asked to make a donation of their choice and have a fantastic night.

Air Ambulance NI is the charity that fundraises for and manages the helicopter operations of Northern Ireland’s Helicopter Emergency Medical Service.

It works in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the health trusts which provide the medical teams on board its helicopter.

It is a doctor-led service so its value is in getting hospital ER-level treatment to trauma casualties on site in minutes, as well as slashing the travel time for the transfer of casualties to hospital. From its primary operating base at Maze Long Kesh it can reach any part of Northern Ireland in twenty-five minutes.

Air Ambulance NI signed its Memorandum of Understanding with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service in November 2016, which outlined how the HEMS service would be delivered. With the service now a certainty, the trustees felt it appropriate to start accepting the charity donations being offered to support the continued development of the Air Ambulance service.

From the very first donation of £200, the Charity has been overwhelmed with the support from the general public, community groups, sports clubs and businesses.