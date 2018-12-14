Mayor wishes all a very Merry Christmas

Call on people who may be lonely or in need of comfort over Christmas, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Lord Mayor Julie Flaherty has urged.

In her Christmas message, the Lord Mayor, who lost her young son Jake a couple of years ago, said she understood those who are struggling with difficult emotions over the Festive season.

She said: “Christmas is such a busy time for everyone and in the role of Lord Mayor, I know this all too well this year as I juggle my official duties with thinking about presents for friends and family!

“So I just wanted to take a few moments to send warmest Christmas thoughts and greetings to all the citizens across our Borough of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

“Whether you are very organised or like myself, not organised at all, I hope that you get to stop and rest for a while over the next few weeks. Take some time to yourself, some time to reflect, some time to remember and some time to recharge the batteries for the New Year ahead.

“And if possible take some time for others, I have really enjoyed meeting people during my term of office and sometimes a kind word or deed, or just a chat can lift someone’s day. So this Christmas time, maybe call on people who may be lonely or those in need of comfort.

“I also know that for many families, like myself and my husband, Christmas can be a difficult time. It stirs up lots of memories of good times and bad, of love, and of loss. For those people and families, I have no words of good advice, as I’m still just getting through, but I will say, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, and do what is right for you.

“I wish you all a very Happy Christmas and a Peaceful and Prosperous New Year!”