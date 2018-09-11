McDonald's at Craigavon closed for refurbishment

Workmen are beavering away in McDonald's at Craigavon as it undergoes a major refurbishment.

The popular fast food outlet at Rushmere Shopping Centre has been closed for a couple of weeks with major ground work also taking place.

And it will be closed for the next few weeks. A sign outside the building site states McDonald's won't be opening again until October 10.

The banner outside the premises reveals that the nearest outlet is at Edward St in Lurgan or The Meadows in Portadown.

With Five Guys and Nando's opening soon across the way at Rushmere Shopping Centre and more food outlets at the new Marlborough Retail Park, there will be plenty of choice for hungry locals in the near future.