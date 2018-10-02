McDonald’s Rushmere gets a digital makeover

After five weeks of closure, the McDonald’s restaurant in Rushmere will re-open Wednesday, October 10 following a major digital makeover.

The digital changes have been designed with customers’ needs in mind, and the customer care team will be on hand to ensure the process is as quick and easy as possible.

Restaurant Operations Supervisor Gareth Moore who is from Craigavon, has been working for McDonald’s since 1998.

He remembers the Rushmere restaurant opening back in 2001 and recently he has been supporting the conversions of a number of other restaurants across Northern Ireland.

Speaking about the re-opening of the Rushmere restaurant Gareth said, “The final restaurant to be converted in the Craigavon area, the Rushmere store will now offer customers a fresh new look including self-service kiosks, a Dual Lane Drive-thru and table service.

“Key to the success of our restaurants are the people that run them and the Rushmere restaurant manager, Michelle Hazard, has built a team of managers and staff that has delivered outstanding results over the past few years and trained 15 managers throughout the system.”

With over 40 years’ experience between them Michelle and Gareth are looking forward to the challenge and excitement that opening a newly refurbished restaurant brings.

“I have worked in over 15 stores throughout my McDonald’s career opening new restaurants and converting older restaurants.

“It’s a very exciting time for the Craigavon area and we look forward to welcoming back our customers as well as new customers to our digitally refurbished McDonald’s,” concluded Gareth.