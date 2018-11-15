Meet the million pound maker

Eurospar stores across Northern Ireland are on a quest to raise £1M for charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children and one local retailer is helping them edge even closer to target.

Lynn Smiley, part of the team at EUROSPAR P&G Portadown, has been a dedicated fundraiser for Cancer Fund for Children since 2011, organising a host of fundraising activities in store.

Lynn and her team quite literally go the extra mile for the charity, participating in treks of Slieve Donard and The Bog Run year on year.

Lynn is a brilliant ambassador for the charity and has gone to huge efforts to encourage customers from all around the county Armagh area to give what they can to help families and children living with cancer.

The whole team at Eurospar P&G Portadown get involved in all fundraising activity and Lynn’s enthusiasm has encouraged other staff members to become involved with the charity.

Together they hosted a coffee morning for staff and customers back in March which helped raise over £1,250 for the cause on that morning alone.

“We have a whole team here who have gone so many extra miles for Cancer Fund for Children that we’ve practically made our own trek,” said Lynn, “From the Hug in a Mug campaign back in 2012, and hiking Slieve Donard this year, we love taking our fundraising to new heights.

“So, bring it on. This is an amazing total to have in our sights and I’m so proud that we’re a part of it.”

Henderson Group – owners of the Eurospar and Vivoxtra brands in Northern Ireland, is encouraging staff and customers to support their local Million Pound Maker and help surpass the million-pound target.

Cancer Fund for Children has been the official charity partner of Eurospar and Vivoxtra stores in Northern Ireland since 2011. Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group said; “In the past seven years, Eurospar and Vivoxtra staff and shoppers have raised over £900,000 for Cancer Fund for Children, so now we are giving our partnership a big boost to try and ‘Make it to One Million’ before the end of the year.”