Mens Shed at Thomas Street

Portadown Mens Shed starts at 10am–12pm on Wednesday, September 19, at ABC Community Network, Thomas Street.

All men aged 30 or over who maybe have some time on their hands and would like something meaningful to do with that time are invited top come along and have the opportunity to meet new friends in a safe and caring environment.

The Portadown Mens Shed meets every Monday evening from 7pm–9pm and every Wednesday morning from 10am to 12pm

A very warm and friendly welcome awaits you.

A spokesman said: “As a group of men, we aspire to provide support and companionship to each other while working together on practical community projects.

“One of our projects involves the manufacture of wooden window boxes, having them planted with beautiful, cheerful plants and displayed at the homes of the elderly.

“Other projects can include gardening in our abc community garden and art. Perhaps you can bring a talent or trade to the group.”

For further information about Portadown Mens Shed contact: Malachy on 07596 198 839 email m.hagan@hotmail.co.uk; Jonjo on 07950 766 920 email jonjopower@me.com or Alan on 07545 373 413 email alanmcdowell1962@gmail.com