Met Office extend snow and ice warning to Friday

A weather warning of snow and ice issued by the Met Office is to last through to Friday afternoon.

The Met Office issued a yellow status weather warning of snow and ice for Northern Ireland on Tuesday however soon after an additional warning was published online.

Heavy snowfall is forecast for Northern Ireland.

The most recent warning to be issued is valid from 10:00pm on Thursday evening through to midday on Friday.

"Ice is expected to form as skies clear. Heavy snow showers will follow, and these will be most frequent across Northern Ireland and western Scotland, where two to five centimetres may accumulate above 100 m with some snow to low levels too."

The weather warnings currently valid in Northern Ireland are:

- Yellow status weather warning of snow and ice between 11:00am on Tuesday and 10:00am on Wednesday.

- Yellow status weather warning of snow and ice between 10:00pm on Thursday and 12:00pm on Friday.