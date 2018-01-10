Met Office issue fog weather warning for Northern Ireland

The Met Office have issued a yellow status weather warning for fog for Northern Ireland.

The warning is in place between 3pm today and 11am tomorrow (January 11).

Forecasters say the fog will affect much of Northern Ireland and advise that slower journey times with delays to bus services are possible and "there is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights".

The Chief Forecaster added: "Fog will persist in some parts of Northern Ireland during Wednesday afternoon, thickening up towards dusk with the visibility falling below 100 metres in places.

"Although it may thin out again in places overnight, some areas could remain foggy until well into Thursday."