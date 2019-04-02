Methodist Circuit’s services at Easter

Portadown Methodist Circuit’s Easter arrangements include: Palm Sunday: Morning Services around the Circuit (various times). 7pm United Circuit Service in Mahon Methodist Church, Speaker - Rev. Sharon Connor.

Holy Week Services - all in Epworth Methodist Church, commencing at 8pm; , April 17, Speaker - Rev. Thomas Stevenson. April 18 (Holy Communion), Speaker - Rev. Sharon Connor. April 19 (Good Friday), Speaker, Rev. Alan Wardlow.

Thomas St Methodist Church will be open on April 19 between 10am and 4pm for Prayer and Reflection. There will be a March of Witness, assembling at St. Mark’s Parish Church at 11.30am. Local Churches will meet at their own Churches at an earlier time. Easter Sunday: 6am Dawn Service at Craigavon Lakes. Easter Sunday Morning Services around the Circuit (various times). 7pm United Town Service in Edenderry Memorial Methodist Church.