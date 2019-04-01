Mid-Ulster league pays tribute to stalwart

Tribute has been paid to a Mid-Ulster Football League stalwart who passed away this morning (Monday, April 1).

A statement from Mid Ulster Football League said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are just learning of the very sad news that one of our dear friends and fellow committee members has sadly passed away this morning.

“Mr Jackie McNickle, a very well known and highly respected MUFL Official, was a dedicated member of the League’s management committee for many years, acting as a club representative of Lurgan Institute and latterly of Dollingstown FC.

“Jackie also served diligently on the Mid Ulster FA council for a long time, and in fact still did to this day. He held a position on the IFA council also for some years too.

“Personally, I always found Jackie to be a real gentleman, a straight talker, yes a man of few words at times, but when he did speak up he had the presence to draw all around him in and to make them listen.

“All I can say is that this tragic news comes as a real blow, and I hope I speak for all on the MUFL committee and wider MU football family when passing on our deepest condolences to Jackie’s own family circle and his many, many friends within the local game.

“The Mid Ulster League and Mid Ulster FA would respectfully request that all clubs now honour Jackie’s sad passing with a minute’s silence at their games this week.”