Midwife shines with pride after winning ‘Star’ award

A local midwife has become a winner of a Cavell Star Award. Sister Joan Boyce, a nurse and midwife at Craigavon Area Hospital, was nominated by colleagues for going above and beyond for her team mates.

Midwife and colleague Jackie Burton explained: “Joan is an absolute pleasure to work with. She has the most amazing way of leading staff members whilst in charge, ensuring the safety of women, babies and her staff. No matter how busy the shift becomes, it’s always fine when Joan’s in charge,

“I have learnt so much from her and she is an absolute credit to the profession.”

Receiving the Cavell Star Award from her team put a real smile on Joan’s face,

“It’s just amazing! It wasn’t until I was driving home after I had received the award that it sunk in and I thought, isn’t that lovely! I was so touched that my team thought that highly of me.

“If I could give the Cavell Star Award to all my colleagues I would, because you’re only as strong as your team and my team members are fantastic, they all work amazingly hard.

“The girls in my nursing team mean everything to me. If you haven’t got your girls on board, you may as well go home with your coat on!”