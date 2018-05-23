Mini Rugby Festival wins big with our primary school teams

Poyntzpass Primary School, Armstrong Primary School, Bocombra Primary School, Millington Primary School, and Kingsmill Primary School from County Armagh were among the 32 primary school teams who attended Kingspan Stadium earlier this month for the Maxol Primary School Mini Rugby Festival.

The four-day festival gave young rugby enthusiasts the chance of a lifetime - the opportunity to play at the home of their Ulster Rugby heroes.

Millington PS players with Ulster players John Andrew and Tommy Bowe also Ciara Dunne Marketing Executive with Maxol.

Speaking following the Festival last week, Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “We are delighted to see so many young people come together to enjoy the Maxol Primary School Mini Rugby Festival.

“We really see the importance of supporting our local schools and communities at a grass roots level and our partnership with Ulster Mini Rugby has enabled us to foster and build meaningful long-lasting relationships with our local communities.

“We’re also thrilled to be able to not only provide the young players with opportunities to stay active, but also give them the chance to meet their sporting heroes in the number one rugby stadium in the country.”

Each day at the Maxol Primary School Mini Rugby Festival, eight schools from across Northern Ireland participated that were split into two pools of four, with each school playing three 14-minute matches.

Bocombra PS with Ulster players John Andrew and Tommy Bowe also Ciara Dunne Marketing Executive with Maxol.

Primary Schools rugby has grown significantly over the past number of years, with over 60 schools now involved in mini rugby.

Maxol, Northern Ireland’s leading family owned forecourt and convenience retailer, is the official sponsor of Ulster Mini Rugby.

In addition to the Maxol Primary School Mini Rugby Festival, the sponsorship also includes seven Mini Rugby Festivals across each season involving more than 4,000 children from over 44 local rugby clubs spanning Northern Ireland.

Maxol first supported Ulster Mini Rugby festivals in 2013 and recently renewed its sponsorship for the third time, taking the partnership through until 2019.

Millington in action.

This major investment by The Maxol Group reinforces its brand ethos of ‘at the heart of it’ in local communities across Northern Ireland.

Bocombra PS in action.