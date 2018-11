After direct debit payments were missed a 25-year-old man was driving without insurance on September 19 this year.

Jordan Robinson, Charles Baron Terrace, Lurgan, admitted the offence when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £300 and given six points.

The court heard that a road traffic collision took place on Mourneview Avenue in Lurgan.

Robinson, who pleaded guilty himself in court, said he was in financial difficulties and missed payments on his insurance.