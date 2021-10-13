A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of the pictured male.

“Gediminas Arbacauska was last seen in the area of Craigavon Area Hospital at around 6.25pm on the evening of 12th October, and was wearing dark work trousers and jacket.

“He is believed to be in the Craigavon or Portadown areas.

Gediminas Arbacauska who has gone missing from the Craigavon Area Hospital area. He has links to Portadown and Craigavon.

“If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gediminas, contact police on 101 quoting reference 136 of 13/10/21.”

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.