Missing puppy found dead

A puppy missing from Craigavon for days has been found dead.

Little Poppy was just 18 weeks old and slipped under her owner’s garden fence on Monday while out doing her business.

A Chihuahua Jack Russell cross, Poppy was a new addition to the Sexton family.

“We had only bought her Monday evening. My partner Andy took her into the garden to do her business.

“She squeezed under the fence and ran away,” said Jemma, who lives in upper Enniskeen.

It is unclear how little Poppy died.

Jemma said: “I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who shared, posted and searched to find our little Poppy.

“Our hearts are shattered! I wish it was just a bad dream,” said Jenna.