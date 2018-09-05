Molly Knox was a loving mother with a strong work ethic

A loving mother of 12 children, Molly Knox was highly regarded in Portadown, and considered as a hard grafter with a strong work ethic.

Married to Tommy Knox - the butcher - Molly would often been seen about the town doing deliveries over the years.

Molly Knox, (nee, McGarry), passed away peacefully at Rosemount Nursing Home on 29th August 2018 just days before her 91st birthday.

Molly was born and reared in The Foy area off the Dungannon Road. She was one of a family of seven. She had three brothers and three sisters.

Her brothers have already passed on and Molly was particularly good to them during the last years of their lives.

Molly attended Derrycaw School and, after leaving school, worked in Marley’s Fruit and Vegetable Shop in Portadown.

It was back in her late teens that she met Tommy Knox and they got married at the age of 21.

Soon after they got married, her large family started to come along. They had 12 children. Her life was very much focused on her home and on attending to the needs of her children.

Each of her children could tell endless stories of the great mother she was, never sparing herself and always doing what she could to support and help each of them.

As the years rolled on, Molly lived to see 21 grandchildren and in the last few years, she also saw the first of the next generation with two lovely great grandchildren being born.

Molly, Tommy and family lived for some time in Georges St, Portadown, then above the shop in West St, before moving to the Mahon Rd over 50 years ago.

Many wonderful stories could be told about the years in the Mahon and the great family home that it was, with family and friends constantly coming and going; a real hive of activity, with Molly at the heart of it.

She was happiest when there was plenty going on and when she had her family around her.

Molly was a wonderful support to Tommy in the butcher business.

Even with a big family and with all that had to be attended to in the home, she was always at hand to do what she could to help out.

For many years she would have been seen out and about town doing deliveries. December was always a busy time in the butchers and for many years, Molly would have been busy feeding men working in the shop in the run up to Christmas.

Often, after a hard day’s work with the children, Molly would have sat down, pen in hand, to do the books for the business.

She was a hard grafter with a strong work ethic.

There were three things that very much coloured her life - the three Fs: faith, family and friends.

Although she had a busy life bringing up her family and attending to the needs of her children, Molly had a strong faith.

Very often she would simply have said, “Thank God, I’ve a great family,” or, “I’m blessed with great children,” and although she had twelve, she loved each of them equally.

Molly was the beloved wife of the late Tommy and dearly loved mother of Barry, Colin, Eamon, Martin, Deirdre, Tony, Katrina, Shane, Brian, Kieran, Maria and the late Geraldine. R.I.P.

Requiem Mass was said for Mrs Knox on Saturday at the Church of St John The Baptist, Drumcree, Portadown with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Her passing is deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Bridie, Ann and Vera and family circle.