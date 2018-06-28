Motion on Billy Caldwell passed by council

A motion expressing concern about how young Billy Caldwell was treated has been passed unanimously by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Brought forward by Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle, he said they felt the need to add their voiced to those expressing concern for his life. Billy suffered a severe epilepsy attack after his cannabis oil was confiscated.

“We proposed that this council write to the British Home Secretary and Health Minister noting our concern and asking that they take urgent action on the issue of medicinal cannabis so as to arrive at a long term resolution for Billy and the thousands of others that need it to ease their suffering.

“We urged all parties to back this motion and were delighted they did.

“Our chief executive, the chief executive of your council, will now write to these British ministers on behalf of all the citizens of the Borough calling on them to find an urgent solution.”