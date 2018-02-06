Motor festival helps to raise money for Reach charity

Motor sport came to Craigavon with the Reach Motor Festival and more than one thousand fans turned up to see many of the star drivers from the various disciplines.

The organisers were delighted with the turn out not only from the fans who came from all over Northern Ireland and as far as County Kildare but the support from North Armagh Car Club.

There were more than ninety cars on display, mainly competition cars and a number of local dealers had new car displays. A number of trade stands and attractions for children helped to make it a great family day out.

Amongst the leading drivers who supported the vent were two times British Touring Car Champion Colin Turkington, rally drivers, Kenny McKinstry, Garry Jennings, Drew Wylie, Wesley Patterson, Andrew Nesbitt, and Frank Kelly. Rallycross was represented by former British Rallycross Champion Denis Biggerstaff and from the world of motor racing European Le Mans contender Wayne Boyd.

Television presenter and film producer Plum Tyndall was joined on stage by the voice of Mondello Park racing circuit Leo Nulty. Ian Lynas a local motoring correspondent had the microphone to tease the latest news and reflections from the drivers.

The outside arena featured live autotesting and the Fire Service put on a display of a rescue from a crashed car, and a memorabilia auction was thoroughly enjoyed by all.